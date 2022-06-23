LINCOLN – On Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m., kids ages 8-12 are invited to explore nature at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road.
Participants will learn about Rhode Island wildlife using props and other educational resources provided by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Fish and Wildlife.
The event will begin in the Children’s Program room with a brief lesson and slide show explaining facts about Rhode Island’s wild animal, reptile, and amphibian populations. Participants will then play a “Reptile Rumors” game before moving outside, weather permitting, for a box turtle excursion involving a search for pictures of box turtles.
Kids will then record characteristics on a data sheet and compare results with each other.
Registration is required. For more information visit www.lincolnlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 15.
