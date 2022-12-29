New Year's Craft Program for kids at Lincoln Library Dec 29, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN – Children, ages 5 and older, can prepare to ring in the new year with a craft program at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Friday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m.Participants will use household items to make party hats, paper plate/pasta noisemakers and paper roll pom-pom shooters.For more information or to register, contact the library at 401-333-2422, ext. 15 or visit lincolnlibrary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Library Pom-pom Noisemaker Hat Program Participant Craft Shooter × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular In Pawtucket, landmark projects move forward Lincoln students are getting a food truck Winners announced in Breeze Bright Lights Holiday Contest Cumberland woman giving the gift of a kidney to her sick brother Opening in January, new Pawtucket/CF train station set in motion two decades ago Latest News Lincoln makes great strides in 2022 Year in Cumberland: Getting things done Special meeting Jan. 4 to consider school board candidates A political year unlike any before it in Woonsocket Amaral Building committee starts its work Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Lincoln makes great strides in 2022 Year in Cumberland: Getting things done Special meeting Jan. 4 to consider school board candidates A political year unlike any before it in Woonsocket Amaral Building committee starts its work Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured 1 Very Reliable Suburu $3,000 Condition: UsedMileage: 138,574MPG: 28Trans: AutomaticColor: Green Dec 22, 2022 featured 1 Grant Coordinator Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition Dec 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.