LINCOLN – The Women’s Business Council will host “Nine & Wine,” a golf and networking event, at Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, on Monday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A foursome includes lunch outside on the Kirkbrae Country Club Terrace, nine holes of golf, followed by post-golf cocktails, and costs $800.
A single golfer is $200, which includes lunch, nine holes of golf and a cocktail reception post golf.
For individuals who just want to attend the luncheon and not play golf, the cost is $60.
For more information or to register visit, https://tinyurl.com/yh9sp933.
