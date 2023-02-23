LINCOLN – Join the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, 100 Twin River Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4:45 to 7:30 p.m. for its 32nd annual celebration.
The event will feature food stations, cocktails, networking and more. The keynote speaker is U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Evan Jenkins.
Each year, the chamber recognizes two individuals at the event. This year, K. Joseph Shekarchi, speaker of the House of Representatives will receive the Barbara C. Burlingame Award. The award was established in 2003 to honor State Rep. Burlingame, a former chamber vice president, and recognizes a Rhode Island elected official who has made outstanding contributions to the business community. According to a news release from the chamber, the award recognizes individuals who exhibit the highest standards of excellence, dedication, and accomplishment in the public service arena.
This year, Chris Whitten, broker/owner of Preemer Real Estate, will receive the Ben G. Mondor Award.
The Ben G. Mondor Award was established to honor a chamber member who exhibits the same philanthropic spirit that Mondor had. Mondor, the owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox, positively affected many lives in many different ways, says the release. In addition to being a successful businessperson, the release notes, Ben epitomized the phrase “When a business does well, business does good.”
