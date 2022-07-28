LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce will hold a pop-up networking event at Providence Brewing Company, 10 Sims Ave., Unit 110, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.
There will be food, networking and beer. The cost of this event is $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members.
