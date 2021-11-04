LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce will present How to Build an Inclusive Organization, a virtual event on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 12 to 1 p.m.
This roundtable is geared toward professionals interested in taking a more active role in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations.
For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/whp5nnex .
(1) comment
Went to register for this Zoom call and they wanted $20 per person.
One would think that the Chamber of Commerce would be more inclusive, especially considering that this event is being sponsored by a bank and a telecommunications giant.
Didn't the chamber get awarded grant money from the billions being spent by the federal government to promote this ideological nonsense?
Why are they excluding the poor?
