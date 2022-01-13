LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce has named its 2022 board of directors, with John Houle, of JH Communications, elected chairman.
Houle is president of JH Communications, which he founded in 2002 with the mission of offering small businesses access to marketing and public relations services.
Houle said he believes in the importance of giving back to his community. As a principal organizer of Gateway Healthcare’s Light of Hope campaign, he has been responsible for providing hundreds of families and children with holiday gifts for the past decade. In 2004 and 2007, Gateway Healthcare awarded Hould its Community Leadership Award. Houle also serves as chairman of the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England Board Development Committee, and was appointed by Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as a member of the Workforce Partnership of Greater Rhode Island.
A graduate of Boston College, Houle resides in Cranston with his wife, Susan, and their children, Jenna and Christopher. He coaches his son’s hockey team and is active in training his daughter in ski racing. His first novel, "The King-makers of Providence," is expected this spring.
Also serving on the 2022 executive committee are Jeffery P. Cascione, Navigant Credit Union, chairman-elect; Amy Vogel, Dr. Day Care, secretary; Junior Jabbie, Banneker Supply Chain Solutions Inc., treasurer; Peter Marino, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, immediate past chairman; and Michael A. Gamboli, Esq., Partridge Snow Hahn LLP, legal counsel.
Serving the committee at-large are Craig Sculos, Bally’s Twin River Casino Resort; Timothy Jermain, Pawtucket Credit Union; and Liz Catucci, Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, president/CEO.
Also serving on the board are Hasan Ali, Bristol County Savings Bank; Jack Birolini, The Valley Breeze; Greg Borengasser, RTS Embroidery & Promotional Solutions; Frank Casale, TD Bank; Charlie Clifford, YMCA of Pawtucket; Adriana Dawson, Verizon; Joe Dorazio, Aetna/CVS Health; Nancy Dufresne, Bank Rhode Island; Jenifer Giroux, Rhode Island College; Jean Harrington, Duffy & Sweeney; William Hunt, Shove Insurance; Jocelyn Nacci, Centreville Bank; Cindy Lepore, Marsh & McLennan Agency; Jack Levis, Fidelity Investments; Carl Lisa Sr., Lisa & Sousa; Luis Lorenco, Marcum, LLP; David Lucier, Lucier, CPA; John Luo M.D., Doctor’s Choice; Paul A. Marchetti, BankNewport; Jennifer Morrison, Amica Mutual Insurance Company; Ross Nelson, Cox Business; Stephen Noyes, PKF O’Connor Davies; Daniel P. Orovitz, The Washington Trust Company; Yahaira Placencia, Bank of America, Private Bank; Elizabeth Robson, JF Moran; Jonathan Roderick, Milford Federal Bank; Lori Spangler, National Grid; Robert Stolzman, Adler Pollock & Sheehan, P.C.; Marc Streisand, Marc Allen Fine Clothiers Inc.; Tracy Tavares, Citrin Cooperman; Donald Troppoli, Webster Bank; and David Wegrzyn, Bryant University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.