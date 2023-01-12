LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce has named its 2023 Board of Directors, with Jeffrey P. Cascione, of Navigant Credit Union, elected chair.
The Board of Directors represents a wide variety of local businesses from across Rhode Island with the mission of enhancing the economic climate throughout the state, notes a news release from the organization.
Chairman Cascione is senior vice president and director of commercial banking at Navigant. He is responsible for the oversight of all loan underwriting and approval recommendations, as well as for the day-to-day management of its Commercial Lending and Business Development departments.
He is also a member of the senior leadership team at Navigant. A lifelong Rhode Islander, Jeff earned both his bachelor’s degree and his MBA from the University of Rhode Island.
He currently serves as the chair-elect for St. Mary’s Home for Children. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Holy Apostles Church in Cranston, board member and treasurer for the Gabrielle Dinsmore Heart and Hope Fund, and as a member of the Executive Leadership Team for the American Heart Association’s Southern New England Chapter. Jeff has participated in many charitable events over the last ten years as emcee and auctioneer, says the release.
Additional members of the 2023 Executive Committee include:
• Chair-Elect: Amy Vogel, Dr. Day Care
• Secretary: Junior Jabbie, Banneker Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
• Treasurer: Timothy Jermain, Coastal1 Credit Union
• Immediate Past Chair: John Houle, Main St. Media
• At-Large member: Jennifer Morrison, Amica Mutual Insurance
• Legal Counsel: Michael A. Gamboli, Esq., Partridge Snow Hahn LLP
• President/CEO Liz Catucci, Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce
The complete 2023 Board is as follows: Jack Birolini (The Valley Breeze), Greg Borengasser (RTS Embroidery & Promotional Solutions), Frank Casale (TD Bank), Kevin Chamberlain (Citizens Bank), Adriana Dawson (Verizon), Joe Dorazio (Aetna/CVS Health), Nancy Dufresne (Bank Rhode Island), Jenifer Giroux (Rhode Island College), Jean Harrington (Duffy & Sweeney, LTD), Daniel J. Holmander (Adler, Pollock & Sheehan PC), Steven Hughes (Cox Business), William Hunt (Shove Insurance), An Le (Bristol County Savings Bank), Jack Levis (Fidelity Investments), Carl Lisa Sr. (Lisa & Poloski LTD), Luis Lorenco (Marcum, LLP), David Lucier (Lucier, CPA), Paul A. Marchetti (BankNewport), Elizabeth McClaine (Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island), Jocelyn Nacci (Centreville Bank), Stephen Noyes (PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP), Daniel P. Orovitz (The Washington Trust Company), Yahaira Placencia (Bank of America, Private Bank), Elizabeth Robson (JF Moran), Michael Souza (Landmark Medical Center), Lori Spangler (Rhode Island Energy), Marc Streisand (Marc Allen Fine Clothiers Inc.), Tracy Tavares (Citrin Cooperman), Donald Troppoli (Webster Bank) Kim Ward (Bally’s) and David Wegrzyn (Bryant University).
