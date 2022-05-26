LINCOLN – Take a “Road Trip” with the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce to Polar Park in Worcester on Thursday, June 2, to see the WooSox take on the Syracuse Mets at 4:30 p.m. The Mets are an AAA affiliate of the New York Mets.
The event includes round trip bus transportation to Polar Park departing at 5 p.m. from the Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 6 Blackstone Valley Place, an all-you-can-eat BBQ pre-game buffet, game tickets directly above the visiting bullpen and a behind-the-scenes ballpark tour.
Seats are filling fast and participation is limited. For more information or to register, visit https://members.nrichamber.com/ap/Events/Register/xP2QmMRp?sourceTypeId=EmailInvitation
