LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce will hold its 31st annual celebration on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Kirkbrae Country Club, 186 Old River Road.
This year the chamber is celebrating, honoring and highlighting the 13 communities they serve. For one night only, stated a news release, all of the cities and towns will come together under one roof bringing their community spirit.
The event will feature iconic Rhode Island food stations, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, and the chance to connect with fellow Chamber members, their guests and local leaders. The organizers say towns and cities will be showcasing all they have to offer in hopes of earning bragging rights for the year as the best community in Rhode Island.
The Barbara Burlingame Award is given to a Rhode Island elected official who has made outstanding contributions to the business community. This year’s recipient is Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.
The Ben Mondor Award is given to individuals who go above and beyond philanthropically, within the community. This year’s recipients are Robert and Rena DiMuccio.
The Community Hero’s Award honors unsung heroes who are doing amazing work supporting their communities and neighbors. This year’s recipient is CVS Health.
The cost to attend is for members is $100 and for non-members is $150.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/mr3nva6v.
