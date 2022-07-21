LINCOLN – The public is invited to join the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. for an outdoor concert featuring “The Unlikely Strummers.”
This group of ukulele players will have audience members young and old singing along and dancing to their feel good songs. No registration is required. Feel free to bring blankets and chairs.
