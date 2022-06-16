LINCOLN – Ken Pichette has announced his candidacy for re-election to the Lincoln Town Council, District 5.
“My past 12 years on the Town Council have been much work, but with even greater reward. To see our town thrive through all the turmoil we’ve endured the past two years has been an effort of many. The people I’ve been so blessed to work beside have made it not only a successful endeavor, but truly enjoyable. We have somehow found that fine line of accomplishing what is best for our town, while treating each other respectfully and honestly, while working towards the same goal,” Pichette said in a press release.
He said during his tenure, the town has been able to maintain the high level of services the community has grown to expect while also maintaining property taxes with little to no increases. He said, in fact, this year many may see a decrease in their property tax bill in certain neighborhoods.
“We have continued our efforts in road repairs and repaving throughout the town, replaced many of the tired police, rescue and DPW vehicles in order to ensure the safety of our residents. We invested in our public spaces, including finally constructing a dedicated soccer field LYSA has requested for years. I’m proud to say, Manville Park will host many soccer games on a beautiful turf soccer field for generations to enjoy,” he said.
Pichette said he tries to be an open and listening council member to any complaints or concerns he receives. He said sometimes the answer is simple and can be resolved quickly; other times it gets complicated and difficult, needing to get many parties involved and he does his diligence for the best resolution.
“I hope the people in my district understand and see my dedication in trying to resolve every problem when possible. I am an advocate in bettering the appearance of our neighborhoods. Hosting the Yellow Bag Day in Manville has become my pride and joy. Seeing the community come together for the good of all while cleaning the roadsides throughout the Village of Manville is what makes Lincoln so great!” he said.
Pichette said he does not consider himself a “politician.” He said he is a self-employed blue-collar guy who loves his town and wants to do what is right.
“With your support, I’d love to continue the work in keeping Lincoln the envy of other towns where families have been fortunate to proudly reside and raise their families. Thank you for the years of support and trust,” he said.
