LINCOLN – Every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., crafters are invited to drop in at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, to craft blankets with others who support Project Linus, and donate what you make.
Project Linus is a 100 percent non-profit volunteer group that provides security through handmade blankets for children. This is not a knitting class, but you may get help from the other crafters, if needed.
No advance sign up or registration is required, just drop in.
