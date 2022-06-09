LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering a monthly craft class for ages 11-17, on Monday, June 20 at 4 p.m., where teens will learn how to make a set of four colorful quilled paper hearts for garland or decoration.
Registrations are now open on the library’s website, www.lincolnlibrary.com.
