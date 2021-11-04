LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday season with its annual Holiday Open House on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road.
Enjoy an evening of networking, food and signature cocktails. This event also features a silent auction.
For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/2f73yrzp .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.