LINCOLN – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has announced the expansion of Flex Service 281 (Woonsocket/Manville) into Manville. Passengers can travel within the local Flex Zone, which includes Woonsocket and Manville, in addition to connecting to RIPTA’s fixed-route, statewide service. Key destinations in the Flex Zone include Manville Manor, Stop & Shop, Landmark Medical Center, Dowling Village, Walmart-North Smithfield and Walnut Hill Shopping Center.
Flex Service brings a public transportation option to areas that have little or no fixed-route service. The service offers passengers the option of choosing their own pick-up or drop-off point within their designated local Flex Zone.
Flex 281 (Woonsocket/Manville) is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a 24-hour advance reservation. From this Flex Zone, passengers can transfer to Route 54 (Lincoln/Woonsocket), Route 87 (Fairmount/Walnut Hill), Route 59X (North Smithfield/ Lincoln Mall Park-n-Ride) and Route 282 (Pascoag/Slatersville Flex). Manville residents should expect to receive a mailer from RIPTA this week, redeemable for one complimentary Flex ride. Passengers will simply need to present the mailer to the driver to redeem it.
