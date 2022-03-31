LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is hosting a Safe Sitter babysitter training course from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18, with sign-ups beginning Monday, April 4 at the Library.
This one day program is designed for 11 to 14-year-olds and conducted by a professional instructor from Lifespan Community Health Institute.
The Safe Sitter program teaches teens, in grades 6-8, CPR and choking rescue, first aid, indoor and outdoor safety, babysitting as a business, behavior management and childcare essentials. Students will also get a student handbook that will guide them in the training of becoming a Safe Sitter.
There is a $50 fee for this program due in cash at time of registration.
