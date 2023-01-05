LINCOLN – It took her 18 years, but Georgia Gray has finally completed her collection of Lincoln ornaments.
“I’m obsessed with the ornaments,” said Gray, a nurse who came to Rhode Island from Greece.
The Lincoln resident first learned about collectible town ornaments 18 years ago when she took her vehicle to Larry’s Lincoln Auto for service.
“They had some of the ornaments on display and the owner told me about them. I bought every one they had,” she said.
Gray immediately purchased eight more ornaments at Ted’s Paints. She was hooked.
“I think, having grown up in Lincoln, the ornaments are so nostalgic,” she said. “One of the first ones I got was Hearthside House, a landmark we drive by almost every day … it’s a beautiful piece of property.”
What started as a collection of “pretty memorabilia” grew into a “need to find each and every one. She started visiting other stores in town, contacting people online, and asking friends and family whether they knew about Lincoln’s ornaments.
“Now, I’m the ‘ornament lady,’” she said with a laugh, joking that she’s “truly obsessed to the point where my family hates me … I start saying one word about the ornaments and they walk out of the room.”
The draw is in the nostalgia and thrill of the hunt. Since there were only a couple hundred made of each ornament, Gray said they’re truly collectible items.
“It’s almost like a little treasure hunt, looking through the town and finding these buildings and landmarks,” she said, adding that she’s met “the greatest of people” along the way to completing her collection.
Gray had been searching for the sold-out 2003 Hartley’s Pork Pies ornament for years, and mentioned her struggle to Lois Moore. Moore was involved in many activities in town, including serving on the Lincoln Board of Canvassers and the Memorial Day Parade Committee.
“She looked at me, so selflessly, and said, ‘I have the Hartley’s ornament ... I’ll give it to you,’” said Gray. “This is a sold-out ornament that everyone wants, and she just offered it to me.”
Moore died at age 81 about a week after gifting the ornament to Gray last summer.
“That last ornament will always be the most special to me,” Gray said.
There are 22 ornaments in the series, which was launched as a fundraising initiative in 1996 with a Hearthside ornament. Richard DiMase and David Sale teamed up with Lincoln-based Beacon Design/ChemArt to create the annual ornament, each depicting a different Lincoln landmark.
The last annual ornament was made in 2017, with the exception of the 2022 Lincoln 150th anniversary ornament. The most sought-after are Hartley’s, Gisele’s Kitchen and the Milk Can, Gray said, but all three of those are sold out.
There were numerous boxes of ornaments collecting dust in the corners of the Town Hall basement until earlier this year when they were rediscovered by staff.
“There were random boxes everywhere,” said Assistant Parks & Recreation Director Grace Gervais. A summer intern pulled the boxes, took an inventory of the ornaments, and took photos of each one for a flyer.
When Gervais posted about the remaining ornaments on Facebook, interest was reignited, with emails flooding in.
Gray was formally brought aboard the Memorial Day Parade Committee and did an official inventory. Businesses such as Lincoln Gardens and Butterfly Farm agreed to stock and display some ornaments.
“It snowballed … so many people wanted them,” Gervais said. “Some people whose parents had lived here since the ornaments began in the ’90s didn’t know we had them.”
There are fewer than 30 ornaments remaining of some landmarks, but 268 left of North Gate, a former toll house on the Old Louisquisset Pike. Gervais said that’s because they ordered more North Gate ornaments than they ever had (500). Gray is determined to sell out of North Gate.
The town went from nine sold-out ornaments before posting the remaining inventory to now having 12 sold-out items, and the remaining inventory is selling fast.
People are now suggesting possible landmarks for future ornaments.
Gervais and Gray said there’s some talk about doing an ornament depicting Walmsly’s Fish and Chips, a former restaurant on Arnold Street, the Quaker Meetinghouse on Smithfield Avenue, the horse barn at Butterfly Farm, and the recently renovated Barney’s Pond Dam.
Before that happens, they said collectors will be excited to know they’re planning to re-release a limited number of Hartley’s ornaments this month.
Ornaments are sold at Butterfly Farm, Lincoln Gardens, Ted’s Paints and Decorating, and at Lincoln Town Hall for $10 each, cash or check. Twin silo ornaments and Albion beacon ornaments are $20.
Email ggervais@lincoln.org or stop at Town Hall Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
