LINCOLN – Each month, the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, offers a special program for kids ages 8-12 that incorporates science, technology, engineering, art, and math – STEAM. The next event is on Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.
This meeting will offer children the opportunity to learn about various types of technology. With Tech Station Rotations set up in the main program room, kids can try out Makey Makey, Snap Circuits, robots and coding activities.
Space is limited, therefore registration is required. Parents can visit www.lincolnlibrary.com to access the online registration form.
