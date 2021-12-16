LINCOLN – The St. Jude Parish, 301 Front St. announces its Christmas and New Year’s Day Mass Schedule.
On Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, Vigil Mass will be at 4 p.m. On Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, there are two masses, one at 8 a.m. and one at 10 a.m.
The New Year’s Day Masses, on Saturday, Jan. 1, will be at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.