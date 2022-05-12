LINCOLN – Children ages 8-12 who like to engage in STEAM activities are welcome to sign up for this special program held on Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road.
Participants will be building bridges using marshmallows, toothpicks and gumdrops. All supplies will be provided.
Space is limited, therefore registration is required. Visit www.lincolnibrary.com for more information or to sign up.
