LINCOLN – Children ages 8-12 are invited to participate in the Lincoln Public Library’s, 145 Old River Road, hands-on monthly programs that incorporate science, technology, engineering, art and math, STEAM, on Thursday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m.
This meeting will focus on the science of rainbows and chemical reactions. Two projects will be completed: mixing up rainbow slime, and creating a paper rainbow.
Space is limited, therefore registration is required. Register online at www.lincolnlibrary.com. Parents are also asked to check the Event calendar online for any potential changes or updates regarding in-person programming. If changes are made, all who are registered will be contacted.
