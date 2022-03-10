LINCOLN – Bring your device, smart phone, eReader, laptop, etc., into the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, on Thursday, March 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and ask how you can use your Lincoln library card to read or listen to books or stream movies for free on your device. First come, first served. Registration is not required.
