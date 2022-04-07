LINCOLN – Sign up to get a take and make craft for the family from Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road with registration opening on Thursday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m. online.
This month’s craft highlights Money Smart Week by giving you all the supplies to decorate your own bunny-shaped piggy bank. The craft kit will contain a ceramic bunny bank and paint to decorate it to your own unique style.
This take & make craft is open to ages 6 and up.
Register online at linconlibrary.com or call 401-333-2422, ext. 22.
