LINCOLN – As part of its Summer Reading Program, the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering a Sidewalk Chalk Paint program on Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m., for ages 11-17.
Participants will learn how to make sidewalk chalk paint from household ingredients and help the library paint the patio and sidewalks for Summer Reading. They will also be able to take home their paint to spread kind messages in their neighborhood.
Registration is open and can be done at www.lincolnlibrary.com. The rain date is Thursday, July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.