LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs and Issues breakfast will be virtual on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 9 to 10 a.m. and will feature Speaker of the House Joe Shekarchi.
After his presentation there will be time for a question and answer session.
The cost for this virtual event for Chamber members is $25 and for non-members is $35.
For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/9m2beuxa.
