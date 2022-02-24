LINCOLN – Wesley United Methodist Church, at 55 Woodland St., is offering three ways to worship on Ash Wednesday, March 2.
An in-person service will begin at 9:30 a.m., where ashes will be self-imposed. A drive-thru prayer by the pastor and ashes given to be self-imposed will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. There will also be a recorded service at 7 p.m. on the church’s website, www.wesley-umc.org.
For more information, contact the church office at 401-724-7954 or email info@wesley-umc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.