LINCOLN – On Saturday, April 16, the Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m.
There will be two age groups, 2-5-year-olds and then 6-10-year-olds. Come see the Easter Bunny and have fun with coloring and craft activities. This event is free and will be held rain or shine.
The Holy Week Schedule 2022 is as follows:
• Good Friday, April 15, worship at 6 p.m.
• Easter Egg Hunt, April 16 at 9 a.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 17, worship at 10 a.m. and Easter celebration.
