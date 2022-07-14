LINCOLN – Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., is holding a free Family Movie Night on Friday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Watch the “Family Madrigal.”
The Church’s Fellowship Hall will become an indoor “drive-in” for the night, so bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on.
Snacks are included.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Follow all CDC guidelines regarding COVID.
For more information visit https://wesley-umc.org/.
Wesley UMC holds weekly church services on Sundays at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.