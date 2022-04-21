LINCOLN – Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 Woodland St., will host its annual May Breakfast on Saturday, May 7, from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5–12, children under 5 are free.
The menu includes bacon or sausage, eggs, baked beans, home fries, toast, muffins, orange juice, coffee and tea. Baked goods and May baskets will be sold by the United Methodist Women.
Wesley United Methodist Church holds weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
For more information, contact the church at 401-724-7954 or info@wesley-umc.org.
