LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is kicking off the new year by bringing back its winter reading program, which started on Monday, Jan. 10.
This program is open to all ages and runs until Saturday, Feb. 19.
The goal is to earn points by reading for a chance at some prizes.
For more information or to register, visit lincolnlibrary.com.
