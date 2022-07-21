LINCOLN – Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering a Yarn Wrapping program on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 12 p.m. Create and decorate your own yarn-wrapped initials to display. Registration opens Thursday, July 21, at www.lincolnlibrary.com.
