LINCOLN — Lincoln’s 150th anniversary parade is set for this Saturday, Oct. 30, rain or shine – but the post-parade festivities planned for Chase Farm Park have been postponed.
Due to substantial rainfall this week, Town Administrator Phil Gould said Chase Farm is too muddy to host the celebration after Saturday’s parade. The film crews filled the park early this week, braving torrential rain to shoot scenes for Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2.”
Gould said he grew increasingly concerned about the park’s ability to host a post-parade event during site visits this week, watching as extras for the film schlepped through the mud and machinery created new divots in the dirt.
The decision was made to hold the parade, rain or shine, but to postpone the food trucks and live music to next Saturday, Nov. 6, at Lincoln High School.
Postponing the post-parade 150th celebration isn’t ideal, Gould said, but is necessary. The town’s previously-scheduled Memorial Day Parade was canceled in May of 2020 and 2021, then postponed to early October of this year before the “Hocus Pocus” filming pushed the date to this weekend.
Even before the heavy rain that came on Tuesday evening, Gould said the film crew’s trucks were sinking into the mud and getting stuck. The park will have to be restored to its previous condition when filming wraps.
“There’s no way we could get food trucks up the hill,” he said. “The field is not going to be ready for the post-parade; it’s a mess, and in the next few days we’re talking 50-mile-per-hour gusts.”
Here’s what you need to know about this Saturday’s parade and next Saturday’s food truck and fireworks event:
The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. It will follow the 2018 Memorial Day Parade route: beginning at the corner of Higginson and Smithfield avenues, traveling north on Smithfield before turning onto Walker Street, then north on Chapel Street, merging onto Great Road and ending at Chase Farm.
Road closures will begin around 9:30 a.m. and continue until about 11:30 a.m., or until the parade ends.
The last leg of the parade, from the review stand at Gateway Park (across from the old Larry’s Lincoln Auto) to the farm, will be a sensory-friendly route. Gould said there will be no sirens or loud music played on Great Road, allowing those with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the parade.
There will be no post-parade event at Chase Farm, but the parade will end in front of the park at around 11:30 a.m.
Parade onlookers are encouraged to park at Bellows Funeral Home, St. Jude’s Church or Lonsdale Park, and shuttles will be provided after the parade to bring attendees from the Chase Farm area to the designated parking areas.
Then, on Saturday, Nov. 6, PVD Food Trucks will set up at Lincoln High School near the Route 116 field at 1 p.m., where the Next Stop Band will perform live on stage. Big Nazo will also be at LHS.
Finally, fireworks will be set off from the “pit” behind the high school at 7 p.m. Guests may sit on the football field to watch the display, but cannot bring chairs or food/drinks onto that field.
