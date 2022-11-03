LINCOLN – With early voting in full swing, Lincoln residents are already marking their ballots ahead of Election Day. There are very few decisions for them to make this year, with few contested races in town.
Locally, Lincoln voters will decide whether to keep Phil Gould as town administrator or to elect his only opponent, John Cullen.
Of the Lincoln Town Council seats up for re-election, two are contested. District 1 Councilor Arthur “TJ” Russo is running as an independent, facing Democrat Lucas Reynolds. District 2 Town Councilor Bruce Ogni, an independent, faces three opponents: Democrat Bonnie Taylor and independents John Barr III and David Hart.
The remaining council seats belonging to independent Keith Macksoud (District 3), Democrat Pamela Azar (District 4), and Republican Ken Pichette (District 5) are uncontested.
On the School Committee, newcomer Cheryl Dawn Derhagopian is running unopposed for District 3, the seat currently held by Kristine Donabedian. School Committee member Mario Carreno (District 1) is running for re-election unopposed.
For Water Commission, independents Edward Fox and Louis Long are running unopposed in Districts 1 and 5. Democrat Abigail Altabef is officially unopposed for District 1, but Ted Sliney launched a late write-in campaign to remain on the commission.
Several General Assembly seats are also up for re-election. The breakdown is as follows:
Republican Thomas Paolino is running for re-election to Senate District 17 against Democrat Cameron Deautsch and independent John “Jack” Lyle Jr.
In Senate District 19, Democrat Ryan Pearson will face Republican Dionne Marie Larson.
Republican Paul Santucci faces Democrat David Tikoian in Senate District 22.
Democrat Gregory Costantino will face Republican Peter Anthony Trementozzi for District 44 representative.
In House District 45, Democrat Mia Ackerman faces Republican Thomas Alexander Rando.
Democrat Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, District 46 representative, is running for re-election against independent Angelo Kapsimalis.
Lincoln voters also have one ballot question regarding cannabis licenses. Voters will be asked to approve or reject the issuance of new licenses for businesses involved in the cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and retail sale of adult recreational use cannabis in the town of Lincoln.
