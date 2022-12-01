The Lodge Pub & Eatery’s front-of-house manager Heather Moffet, pictured with colleagues Alexandria Hassell, Lee Spivey and Eric LaHousse, stand among the dozens of toy donations from members of the community in support of Lincoln’s Holiday Adopt-a-Family program.
LINCOLN – When Heather Moffat decided to support Lincoln’s annual Adopt-a-Family effort this holiday season, she said she didn’t expect the overwhelming outpouring of support from the community.
Moffat, who manages the front-of-house at The Lodge Pub & Eatery on Breakneck Hill Road, teamed up with Lincoln Town Hall and Toys for Tots to collect donations in an effort to ensure every child has gifts under the tree this year.
Every year, Lincoln Town Hall employees collect unwrapped toys and clothes for roughly 200 children. The effort is led by the Planning Department. At the end of the month, employees divvy up the donations among the families on their list.
The Lodge has adopted four local families from that list and is collecting new toys and clothes through Dec. 12. They’ve also set up a box for Toys for Toys in the front entrance of the restaurant.
In the main lobby, there are two Christmas trees with tags that patrons can select from, each with a different gift idea directly from the children’s wish lists.
The Lodge is supporting four families, with 10 children total. They range in age from one to 13.
The support so far has been overwhelming, Moffat said, and donations from the community have allowed her to purchase additional pricier gifts.
“Everyone has been wonderful,” she said. Asked how many donations have come in so-far, she paused and said “ … a lot. My basement is filled with stuff.”
One customer, a young boy, excitedly donated a Razor scooter.
In addition to toys, each child will be getting a new set of pajamas. Moffat was able to get into Hasbro through a friend to shop for things like Nerf guns and My Little Pony toys. If she raises enough money, she said she’d like to purchase Fuji cameras and maybe a few more scooters.
Moffet said she plans to support the town’s toy drive every year going forward.
Town Hall helping roughly 200 families this Christmas
Lincoln’s annual holiday giving tree program accounts for roughly 200 families every year, collecting donated clothes and toys for children ages newborn to 14. Lincoln Town Hall is also donating baskets filled with food and snacks to enjoy over winter break.
The Lodge is among the local businesses helping to collect donations for specific Lincoln families this year. Lincoln Tire & Auto Service on Smithfield Avenue has also signed-up to adopt two families as part of the effort.
“The Christmas season can be a wonderful and happy time for most families. It’s a time to celebrate and be with our families and this usually involves getting together for big dinners and the exchange of gifts. Unfortunately there are many families who struggle and instead of being a joyous occasion, the holidays end up being a time of stress, anxiety, and sadness due to a shortage of funds or other contributing factors,” the auto shop posted on Facebook.
They asked for people to reach out by Thanksgiving to suggest a few local families that may need some extra holiday cheer this year.
It’s not too late to help.
Lincoln Town Hall employees will be collecting donations of children’s toys and clothes, as well as food for the baskets until Dec. 15. Donations can be brought — unwrapped — to the Lincoln Public Library, the Senior Center or town hall.
Asked what type of food looking for, Asst. Town Planner Peggy Weigner said, “anything but canned goods.”
“We’re asking for things that students can eat while they’re on school vacation like cereal, granola bars, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, soups, etc.,” she said.
As far as toy ideas, she said the older children tend to be harder to buy for, so gift cards are always helpful.
(1) comment
Heather Moffat
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.