LINCOLN – As an esthetician, Jacynta Amaral says she cares a great deal about the skin products she uses, so much so that she’s opened her own line of skincare products, including soaps and lotions.
Amaral has opened a retail health and beauty shop at 897 Smithfield Ave. in Lincoln, next to her waxing studio, The Silky Kitty.
“I’ve always wanted to do this,” said Amaral of her soap-making venture, which started as a hobby and grew into a full line of skincare and bath products, as well as handcrafted candles.
When Amaral was laid off from her corporate job, she made the admittedly scary leap of changing career paths, going back to school to become an esthetician and opening The Silky Kitty in 2014.
“I’m lucky that I’d say 75 percent of my clients from 2014 are still coming back,” she said.
All the while, Amaral was quietly feeding a growing interest in soap-making.
“I told my husband that I wanted to do it, but where do you even start?” she said. “I bought books and watched so many videos and learned about lye and soft oils versus hard oils, and the names of all of the ingredients and how they effect you … I’ve become something of a scientist.”
Her husband bought her a set of soap molds, but life got in the way and the molds were “tossed aside” until the pandemic, when Amaral said being forced to stay home thrust her into the hobby.
“I grabbed the bag of soap molds,” she said, starting with a small tray of nine molds. “Now I’m making 50 at a time.”
It was off to the races from there. She made a sugar scrub, but then decided she wanted to make her own foaming bath base for the scrub and did so using cruelty-free ingredients. Her daughter Jasmine suggested she try bath bombs, so she dove into that.
Jasmine also suggested candles, so they bought some jars and learned how to make their own. Birch Beauty is making a series of scents for every season in their handmade jars.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand that you can make this stuff yourself,” Amaral said.
The retail storefront includes an array of Birch Beauty soaps, candles (including the fan-favorite Froot Loops candle and multiple holiday scents), lotions, body butters and sugar scrubs. She makes dish soap, hair shampoo and conditioner bars, and a soap bar made for dogs.
Amaral uses sustainable, organic, cruelty-free ingredients in her products and packaging. She teams up with companies that source vegan products, which costs a bit more up front, but it’s worth it to her.
Her lotion has only seven ingredients, and three are organic butters.
“I use my stuff. My family uses it and my clients use it,” she said.
“The cruelty-free aspect is so important because I can feel good about the products I’m choosing for me and my family.
“The stuff we put on our skin is just as important as what we put in our bodies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.