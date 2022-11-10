LINCOLN – One hundred sixty-two Lincoln families will be receiving a free Thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixings, courtesy of Lincoln town employees.
Lincoln’s Planning Department organizes the town’s annual holiday basket program, which helps feed families in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
The department also collects toys for children, newborn to age 11, to ensure they have an enjoyable holiday.
Assistant Town Planner Peggy Weigner said 162 Lincoln families are signed up to receive Thanksgiving baskets, less than previous years – but she expects to donate closer to 200 for Christmas.
The town provides everything needed for the Thanksgiving baskets (a complete turkey dinner with stuffing, cranberry sauce, potatoes, carrots and even an apple pie). Calise Bakery donates dinner rolls.
The Thanksgiving baskets are squared away, but Weigner said they’re starting to collect donations for Christmas. Asked what they’re looking for, she said, “anything but canned goods.”
“We’re asking for things that students can eat while they’re on school vacation like cereal, granola bars, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, soups, etc.,” she said.
Local schools have already started donation drives, she said, and members of the public can donate food items by bringing them to the Lincoln Public Library, the Senior Center or Town Hall.
Donations will be accepted until around Dec. 15.
The town is accepting applications for Christmas baskets until Nov. 18. Families looking to apply can reach out to Weigner at 401-333-8431 or pweigner@lincolnri.org.
Thanksgiving baskets are being distributed to families on Nov. 21 at the Senior Center.
Christmas baskets will be distributed on Dec. 19.
Weigner’s also starting to collect toys for the annual giving tree, and said 114 children are already signed up to receive gifts. The toy drive supports children ages newborn to 14, and she said they’re looking for anything from clothes to arts and crafts.
Gift cards are always a good option, she said. Donors don’t need to adopt a specific child – simply drop off unwrapped toys and new clothes at Town Hall, and employees will divvy them up.
