LINCOLN – According to Town Administrator Phil Gould, using ARPA funds for infrastructure improvements is the best way to ease the burden for both taxpayers and businesses.
Of the town’s $6,572,064 in American Rescue Act federal pandemic relief funds, officials have now used more than half of the money to complete necessary town improvements and replace lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.
“I know some other communities did small business loans and some other things, but at the end of the day, if you’re making improvements to your sewer, your water and different utilities in town, that is helping out businesses,” Gould told The Breeze.
In Cumberland, officials previously approved grants of $10,000 for small businesses to make up revenue lost during the pandemic, and are now in the process of doing the same for nonprofits.
The breakdown of ARPA-funded projects in Lincoln to date is as follows:
• Barney Pond Dam Repair — $175,000
• Smith Street water and sewer repairs — $137,800
• Woodland Court sewer repairs — $52,500
• Sewer pump station replacements $371,737
• Sewer pump station control upgrades — $123,912
• Department of Public Works vehicles — $530,000 (identified as revenue replacement)
• Comprehensive plan updates — $150,000 (identified as revenue replacement)
• School Street water main — $850,000
• School Street sewer lines — $850,000
• Ballou Avenue flooding repair — $142,350
• Rescue truck — $380,000
The total amount across those projects is $3,613,300, leaving the town with $2,958,764 left should any project run over budget, another issue arise, or if the town receives a federal grant needing to be matched.
“If we can maximize the remaining balance in ARPA funds and put it towards matching grants for infrastructure improvements, I think it’s a no-brainer, I think it’s a win,” said Gould.
One grant the town applied for is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Though Gould said he’s not sure Lincoln will get the full $2 million they applied for, he’s optimistic that the town will receive a decent portion of the ask. Once notified of how much they received from the grant, the town will match the amount and use that money to help repair sewers in Lonsdale.
Gould said the reason the School Street water main and sewer are prioritized is because of their age.
“On paper, it looks like they were last replaced in 1991. Our town engineer and the sewer contractor did their due diligence, and discovered that the lines are over 100 years old. I guess it was cut from the project in the 90s and was never recorded.”
The comprehensive plan is a priority for the same reason: it’s past due for updates. Though it was last updated in 2009, the plan, which lays out a community’s standards and goals, has not been overhauled since 2003. Technically, the Rhode Island legislation requires municipalities to prepare an update every five years, meaning Lincoln is, at minimum, a decade behind schedule.
The $150,000 in ARPA funds designated for these updates will cover any costs associated with revising the Comprehensive Plan, such as hiring a consulting firm.
Like the School Street sewers and the comprehensive plan, Gould said Lincoln’s DPW fleet was in need of replacing. During a snowstorm last year, six of Lincoln’s plows went down. Using ARPA funds, the town was able to replace those trucks with newer, more capable models.
“We were able to replace the fleet,” said Gould. “People see the white garbage truck driving around, and that was part of this purchase.”
He also mentioned that Lincoln is waiting on the delivery of a new street sweeper and a tractor, which will help to cut brush along sidewalks and roadways. Due to supply chain delays, Gould said the wait time to receive these orders could be over a year.
If there happens to be ARPA funds left over by the end of 2024, the deadline to commit the money, Lincoln could potentially see a centralized rescue station.
Lincoln currently has two operational rescue stations, one in Albion and one in Lonsdale. The Lonsdale station, previously the fire station, was described by Gould as inefficient and in need of improvements.
“If you have the Lonsdale rescue out on a call and somebody is calling for service on the Lincoln/Pawtucket line for an emergency, they have to wait around 12 minutes for the rescue to come from Albion,” he said.
Gould assures residents that he and other officials have plans to utilize all of the ARPA funds designated for Lincoln, and that he has and will continue to be careful and conservative in spending to ensure that the projects chosen benefit as many residents as possible.
“I think we’ve made some really good, smart investments that will help guarantee the longevity of the town without having to use taxpayer money,” he said.
