LINCOLN – According to Town Administrator Phil Gould, using ARPA funds for infrastructure improvements is the best way to ease the burden for both taxpayers and businesses.

Of the town’s $6,572,064 in American Rescue Act federal pandemic relief funds, officials have now used more than half of the money to complete necessary town improvements and replace lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.

