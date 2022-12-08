LINCOLN – If one celebrates Christmas, chances are pretty high that there’s an ornament on the tree that was made in Lincoln.
Lincoln-based Beacon Design announced last week that it has been named the winner of Gift & Decorative Accessories Magazine’s Reader Rankings Reader Rankings Award “Best Christmas Ornament Supplier.”
Beacon Design has been manufacturing ornaments since 1976, and has been the official manufacturer of the annual White House Historical Association ornament since the program’s inception in 1981. Today, the association sells close to one million ornaments annually, made in Lincoln.
Beacon Design, a division of the ChemArt Company, provides retailers with a wide assortment of ornaments and creates unique custom designs for various nonprofit organizations, parks and recreation departments, churches, and other industries.
Sheryl Erb, of Beacon, said the White House Historical Association is their biggest partner, but the company works with a long list of local businesses and nonprofits on ornaments.
“Many will use an ornament as a vehicle to increase donations or reach a certain donation threshold, and others use it as a nice gift for donors,” she said. “We also do a lot of annual programs for different organizations.”
Erb said it’s an honor to be selected as the Best Christmas Ornament Supplier, especially considering Beacon was up against a number of larger companies.
Asked what sets them apart from the competition, she said quality is number one, followed by customer service.
“With our customer service and graphic design, we’re able to keep everything in-house, so the quality overall is really kind of contained,” she said. “Because we keep everything in the building, we’re able to see everything happen step by step.”
Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ana Lopes said, “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the best Christmas ornament supplier in Gift & Decorative Accessories Magazine’s Reader Rankings for 2022.”
She added, “We pride ourselves in providing our clients with beautifully handcrafted keepsakes and exceptional service, being acknowledged for that is truly an honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.