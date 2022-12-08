Beacon ornament
Buy Now

An ornament by Beacon Design, created for Lincoln’s 150th anniversary last year. Beacon has been recognized as one of the country’s best ornament suppliers.

LINCOLN – If one celebrates Christmas, chances are pretty high that there’s an ornament on the tree that was made in Lincoln.

Lincoln-based Beacon Design announced last week that it has been named the winner of Gift & Decorative Accessories Magazine’s Reader Rankings Reader Rankings Award “Best Christmas Ornament Supplier.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.