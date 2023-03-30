Bruckner for website

Lincoln’s Jon Bruckner, shown with his son, Kevin, recently stepped away from coaching after a 33-year career that was primarily spent at Lincoln High School and Lincoln Middle School and included a decade as the Woonsocket High boys’ basketball coach. Bruckner graduated from Lincoln High in 1986 and is a 6th-grade English teacher at the middle school.

LINCOLN – After spending three-fifths of his life – a third of a century – as a head coach in the middle school and high school ranks, Jon Bruckner has quietly decided to step away from the sidelines and call it a career.

And while he’s had his share of highlights, including a handful of championships and nearly 300 victories as a basketball and a softball coach on his resume, the Lincoln native and 6th-grade English teacher at Lincoln Middle School chose not to solely reflect on any past glories or greatest games when asked about his 33-year career.

Himalayan_Breeze
Such a great coach, teacher and overall person. A true constant for the Lincoln community.

