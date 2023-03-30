LINCOLN – After spending three-fifths of his life – a third of a century – as a head coach in the middle school and high school ranks, Jon Bruckner has quietly decided to step away from the sidelines and call it a career.
And while he’s had his share of highlights, including a handful of championships and nearly 300 victories as a basketball and a softball coach on his resume, the Lincoln native and 6th-grade English teacher at Lincoln Middle School chose not to solely reflect on any past glories or greatest games when asked about his 33-year career.
Instead, he chose to look back on the people that he encountered and the relationships that he treasured over the years, as well as thank and recognize “all those athletes, families, and coaches who make up the Lincoln Lion Athletic Family.”
“So many superintendents, principals, and athletic directors have been here and gone during this time, but the constant has been the talent and dedication of the young athletes in our community supported by a wonderful group of parents, fans, and coaches,” Bruckner said.
“As (Lincoln High head football) coach (Sean) Cavanaugh’s staff has reiterated over our years together, ‘It’s not about the Xs and the Os, it’s about the Jimmys and the Joes,’” he added. “And this is just as true now as it was decades ago when I began (coaching). We are so lucky to get to work with great student-athletes, as well as their families.”
Bruckner, who had spent a good bulk of his coaching career with the Lincoln Middle School girls’ basketball team, retired after his team posted a 9-4 record that included an impressive eight-game win streak during the regular season, as well as a 38-20 victory over North Smithfield in their state playoff opener. That win came five days after Lincoln ended its regular season with a down-to-the-wire 33-32 loss to North Smithfield.
Bruckner’s reason for retiring? Family. He has an “incredible” eight-year-old son, Kevin Jon, “who has now taken a love of athletics into his own life,” Bruckner said. “He is so active in football, basketball, and baseball that it is time for me to spend any and all time I have enjoying the moments of watching him grow and develop as a future Lion athlete.”
Bruckner attended Lincoln Middle School in the early ‘80s and graduated from Lincoln High in 1986, and during that time, he ran for the LMS cross country team that won the state title in 1980 and played on the Lincoln High boys’ basketball team during the 185-86 season that went 20-1, survived an epic triple-overtime contest with North Providence in the semifinals of the playoffs, and captured the program’s first Division II championship.
“My 6th-grade teacher and talented Lincoln High coach James Bryce was such a positive role model,” Bruckner reported. “He got me involved in basketball and running, and he was a huge influence on my choices both to become a 6th-grade teacher, as well as get involved with Lincoln athletics.”
“Peter Moreau got me involved in cross country at LMS,” he said. “And George Aragao and Larry Desrosiers, my high school coaches, were great role models, and I met some great friends who were my teammates.”
After he graduated from high school, Bruckner attended Bridgewater State College, and four years later, picked up his bachelor’s degree in education. But in 1989, he began his coaching career, “thanks to Jim Bryce and the recreation director at that time, Paul Prachniak,” he recalled. “I coached the 12-year-old Lincoln Biddy all-star basketball team with my former high school teammate, Steve Carvalho. That team went on a great run and won the national championship in Seneca Falls, N.Y. They were awesome kids and my first clear example of the ‘Jimmys and the Joes.’”
That winter, Bruckner’s scholastic coaching career began as the Lincoln High freshman boys’ basketball coach and he spent the next five seasons coaching the 9th-graders and helping them get ready for the varsity ranks.
“I was offered my first official job by Andy Boyle,” Bruckner said of the former athletic director. “What a tremendous man and person Andy was – encouraging and firm – and he gave me my start in coaching at a very young age. (I have) so much appreciation for him and his leadership style.”
After the 1993-94 season, Bruckner became the varsity boys’ basketball coach at Woonsocket High. In his first season, the Villa Novans, which won just three times the previous winter, went 13-3, and the following season, Woonsocket went 12-4 and won three more games in the Division II playoffs before losing in the finals to Portsmouth.
“I worked with some unbelievably talented young men,” added Bruckner, “as well as had a fellow coach and friend like Ron Payette to work with, as both his boys went through the program and went on to have successful careers as players and coaches.”
While Bruckner was spending his winters in Woonsocket, he was still active on Lincoln High’s coaching staff. During the fall, he was a volunteer coach on longtime head coach Howie Catley’s staff, working exclusively with the freshman team.
“Coach Catley was ‘solid’, which was one of his favorite phrases of the time, and he was such a powerful motivator for me and a pleasure to work with,” he said. “I learned so much about the sport from him and my fellow freshman coaches. David Enos and Mike Sullivan. I was never a player like so many of my fellow coaches, but I grew to love the game.”
Bruckner also spent the early part of the ‘90s as a volunteer softball coach under Lincoln High head coach Larry Derosiers, but soon became the junior varsity coach when Enos took over the program. Back then, Lincoln played in the RIIL’s slowpitch circuit before switching to today’s fastpitch game in 2000, but in 1992, the Lions won their first state title since the program’s inaugural season in 1977.
Bruckner continued to coach the junior varsity team until Enos retired after the 2008 season, and he then spent the next three years as the varsity head coach. During that time, the Lions went 40-12 during the regular season and had two players go on to win the R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year award, current Lincoln High head softball coach Alyssa McCourt in 2011 and Arcadia (Penn.) University head softball coach Lindsay Mayer in 2012 and ’13.
“(There was) such a talented group of softball players during this era, and maybe the most talented that has ever played together at Lincoln, both during my time and after,” offered Bruckner, who later went on to spend two seasons as the head coach of the LMS softball team.
Speaking of LMS, Bruckner became the school’s girls’ basketball team in 2004, and aside from stepping away from the program for back-to-back seasons when his son was born, he had been a fixture on the Lions’ sidelines.
“I had a wonderful group of young ladies and athletes,” added Bruckner, who also spent a season in the early 2000s as the middle school’s cross country coach. “Our basketball team won a state championship during the 2004-2005 season, and many of these young ladies went on to have extremely successful high school and college careers.”
As for the Lions’ football program, Bruckner has had an “on-and-off again career” for the past 25 years, and it’s been “highlighted by my most recent stint working with one of the best coaching staffs I can ever imagine learning from, led by (Cavanaugh),” he said. “I am proud to have been part of this staff and worked with these players over the past few years, and I have seen the program reach new heights under the staff’s leadership and talent.”
While Bruckner is stepping away as a coach, he doesn’t plan to completely vanish from Lincoln’s athletic scene. He noted that he will continue to work “behind the scenes” to support the football team and help athletic director Greg O’Connor, who he called, “far and away the best A.D. I have ever worked for,” in any way to support the athletic department.
“I feel like I am leaving the coaching aspect of my life for the Lincoln School Department at the right time,” Bruckner reported. “Our current leadership, in the form of (O’Connor), is in excellent hands, as this tremendously hard-working man has been recognized locally and nationally as a top tier athletic director and has done an incredible job bringing Lincoln Athletics to the forefront. Lincoln should be ecstatic to have someone of Greg’s caliber and talent having the reins for our school.”
“This moment for me, to decide to leave as a coach, is triggered by the philosophy that you ‘can’t get those years back’, and I don’t want to wait,” he added. “After all the years working with so many talented Lincoln athletes and supportive parents, it is time for a change. I hope for the opportunity to continue to support my athletic community behind the scenes, working to continue the great tradition and ‘family’ concept that has existed for so many years.”
(1) comment
Such a great coach, teacher and overall person. A true constant for the Lincoln community.
