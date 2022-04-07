LINCOLN – The Lincoln Budget Board has a few more days to finalize any last-minute changes to the 2022-2023 municipal and school spending plan.
The Budget Board has spent the last several months going through Town Administrator Phil Gould’s budget with a fine-toothed comb.
Gould’s budget proposal – his first as town administrator – requested a total spending package of $93,386,378.
Broken down, Gould recommended a municipal operating budget of roughly $24.9 million, an increase of about $1.1 million or 4.7 percent.
The recommended education operating budget of $60.3 million represented an increase of $744,299 or 1.2 percent, with the town picking up $43.3 million and the state paying around $16.1 million.
Overall, the proposed budget represents a 1.94 percent increase to the fiscal 2022 tax levy.
Although the town appears to be in recovery mode after the pandemic, Gould said Lincoln isn’t quite “out of the woods,” and that his budget proposal reflects that.
“We find ourselves at a time where inflation is on the rise at an almost unprecedented rate. Fuel prices, food and homes are at an all-time high and the stock market shows a lack of stability. When preparing this budget, we considered factors such as gaming revenue, which has not yet climbed to pre-COVID levels,” he said.
On top of that, Gould said several commercial taxpayers sought leniency based on revenue declines, all while the town saw a decrease in state housing aid.
“This uncertain economy and potential setbacks require us to proceed cautiously and act fiscally responsibly,” he wrote in his budget message to taxpayers. “I have attempted to present a budget that does just that.”
The Budget Board has been tweaking Gould’s proposal since mid-February, and will present an updated version to the taxpayers for approval at the Financial Town Meeting on May 9. The board was scheduled to meet several times this week to put the finishing touches on the document before the April 8 deadline.
This Friday, April 8, is also the deadline to register to vote in order to participate in the Financial Town Meeting. Final voter registrations will be received by the town clerk on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
Residents can also register to vote, and change their address or their name online at vote.ri.gov.
