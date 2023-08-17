LINCOLN – Lifelong town resident Kate Dingley is off to Las Vegas to compete in the Mrs. America pageant. Her goal? Proving that the modern woman can do it all.
“I want to change the way society views people in pageants, especially women who compete in the mrs. pageants,” said Dingley. “We’re not Stepford Wives, we’re capable, intelligent women who happen to be married.”
Dingley, 35, grew up competing in pageants, and was crowned Miss Rhode Island USA in 2011 at age 22.
After passing the crown to Olivia Culpo in 2012, Dingley said she went into “retirement from pageants” until a pageant director reached out more than a decade later asking if she would compete in Mrs. America. In June, she was crowned Mrs. Rhode Island.
The Mrs. America pageant began in 1977, but has never had a Mrs. Rhode Island winner. Dingley told The Breeze that Mrs. America has changed drastically since its inception, and went from a contest to see who the best housewife was to a celebration of the modern woman.
“Back in the day, Mrs. America contestants would have to do things like iron linens on stage and submit the best recipe, and they’d be judged on those things. Things are so different, and now, Mrs. America is just another way to show that women are impressive and capable of so much,” she said.
Mrs. America is judged on three categories: interview, swimsuit and evening gown, with an additional fourth category, costume.
As a full-time national account manager in marketing and sales strategy, a mom to two children under age 4, and the owner of two elderly dogs, Dingley said it was important for her to compete as Mrs. Rhode Island and to do something for herself.
“I’m always busy and wearing leggings and covered in toddler boogers … Most nights, I was just eating my kid’s leftovers for dinner. Preparing for the pageant has forced me to take better care of myself, and in turn, I’ve become a better wife, mother and daughter,” she said.
Another motivator for Dingley to compete was her father, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, a progressive, neurodegenerative disorder. Symptoms commonly associated with the disease are shaking, swaying, involuntary movements, difficulty standing, and difficulty walking.
Dingley said she wants to use her platform as Mrs. Rhode Island to raise awareness about Parkinson’s Disease and to educate people on how Parkinson’s impacts the individual and the family. To help her father as his disease progresses, she has built an in-law suite on her property for her parents to live in.
“Parkinson’s is so prevalent in today’s society. Those who are affected know how dramatically it can change your life or your loved one’s life,” said Dingley.
Though the Mrs. America competition this month is just beginning, Dingley said she feels like she has already won.
“I feel so empowered and confident, and that’s the way every single woman deserves to feel,” she said. “I encourage anyone to join a pageant, and to have the opportunity to meet other incredible women, discover new opportunities, and to learn more about who you are as an individual.”
