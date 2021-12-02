LINCOLN – With millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds on their way, Lincoln officials are considering what to spend the money on.
Infrastructural improvements are Town Administrator Phil Gould’s top priority for the recovery funds, he told The Breeze this week.
The town is expected to receive more than $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, including Lincoln’s share of county money.
To date, only a fraction of that money has been committed, but Gould says he expects to use a portion of the funds to replace table game revenue lost at Bally’s Twin River during the pandemic.
Gould said roughly $125,000 has been earmarked for road repairs and drainage improvements on Smith Street. He said neighbors there are experiencing issues with stormwater runoff and flooding, which will need to be addressed.
Next, $21,500 will be used to pay Pare Engineering to engineer repairs to the dam at Barney Pond, which is experiencing issues with water seepage. Taxpayers approved the transfer of $175,000 during this year’s Financial Town Meeting for the repairs, which will now be covered by the relief funds.
Gould said both the design and construction costs will be paid for under the ARPA.
That leaves roughly $6.3 million in ARPA funds to be spent largely at the town’s discretion, with certain restrictions.
Gould said the money would allow Lincoln to move forward with capital improvements that it wasn’t able to afford before, or that were delayed due to the pandemic.
The Handy Pond dam also needs attention, and could be a candidate for some of the funds. He said the town is seeking a grant match for that project.
Converting streetlights to LED could be an option for the funds, he said. Costs to convert have nearly doubled since Lincoln started the process.
Other potential improvements include upgrades to the town’s sewer and water systems, “things to lighten the future load of Lincoln’s taxpayers,” Gould said.
While small businesses in town have qualified for some form of financial aid over the course of the pandemic, Gould said he’s open to exploring other ways to work with the business community. A lot of office space became vacant when people began working from home, and Gould said it’s worth looking into programs to help fill or adapt vacant space into new uses.
He said much of the discussion during Monday evening’s forum with Gov. Dan McKee at Lincoln High School centered on the future of small businesses.
“I think we need to help landlords that don’t have businesses by helping to attract new businesses into those spaces,” he said, adding that the town needs to think “outside of the box.”
“Part of the money we get from the tax base is from tangible assets. If we have a business with equipment inside, that helps the taxpayers, An empty building does nothing,” he said.
Affordable housing initiatives could be another option.
The town has until the end of 2024 to commit the money, and until the end of 2026 to spend it.
