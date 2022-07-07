LINCOLN – There will be a primary election in Lincoln this September, if the current candidate pool remains the same. Several first-time and perennial candidates declared their intentions to run for office before last Wednesday’s deadline.
Two of Lincoln’s sitting Town Councilors could face opposition after a group of Democrats pulled papers to run against them in their bids for re-election.
District 1 (Saylesville/Fairlawn) Town Councilor TJ Russo could face primary opponent Lucas Reynolds, a Democrat who pulled papers last week.
Reynolds told The Breeze that Lincoln is “an exceptional town,” and that he decided to run for Town Council “because it’s important that voters are provided a choice in all levels of government.”
“Far too often, voters become disinterested and unwilling to engage if they feel like there are no candidates who represent their perspectives and ideals. So, that’s the goal — to make sure everyone in the town is represented,” he said.
District 2 (Lonsdale) Councilor Bruce Ogni, an independent, likewise faces opposition from Democrat Bonnie Taylor. Then, in November, Ogni could face two additional candidates: independents John Barr II and David Hart.
Like Reynolds, Taylor said they’re running, “out of a sense of responsibility to my community, really.”
“There should always be choice; if folks run unopposed for so long, they become complacent they forget to knock on doors of new neighbors and hear new ideas. It is unhealthy for government at any level to rest on its laurels,” she said.
Barr said he’s running based on a number of concerns, beginning with the “almost $9 million expenditure for a new athletic complex.” He said the project, which was authorized by the Town Council, needs further review and approval by the Budget Board and taxpayers.
“The council, including Bruce Ogni, are usurping the rights of the people by spending $9 million that’s not in the budget. It’s a slap in the face to voters in Lonsdale and the town of Lincoln,” he said.
Barr, who ran for town administrator last year as a Democrat and in 2020 for Senate District 17, agreed that there’s a “lack of representation” in town, leading to issues like crumbling roads. If elected, he said he’d also fight for a bigger piece of the pie from Twin River Casino’s excess gaming revenues to help the town.
No one pulled papers to run against District 4 (Albion/Limerock/Quinnville) Councilor Pam Azar, the only Democrat on the council. Likewise, Town Council President Keith Macksoud (District 3, Limerock), an independent, and Republican Town Councilor Ken Pichette (District 5, Manville) are running unopposed for re-election.
Town Administrator Phil Gould, who was elected to serve the remainder of Joe Almond’s term in a special election, will be running for re-election as an independent.
John Cullen filed papers to run for town administrator as a Republican. Cullen ran against Gould in Sept. 2021, earning 125 votes to Gould’s 2,788.
Three residents pulled papers to run for non-partisan School Committee. They are District 1 School Committee member Mario Carreno, District 5 School Committee member Staci Rapko and newcomer Cheryl Derhagopian, who pulled papers for District 3.
Several of Lincoln’s current elected officials at the Statehouse may also face opposition this fall.
Multiple individuals pulled papers for Democratic Sen. Gregory Costantino’s District 44 seat, including Democrats Brian Austin and Jina Petrarca, and Republican Peter Anthony Trementozzi.
Thomas A. Rando, a Republican, has announced his campaign to run against District 45 Representative Mia Ackerman, a Democrat.
District 46 Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith also filed to run for re-election. Angelo Kapsimalis has declared his candidacy for that seat as an independent.
Former Rep. John “Jack” Lyle has declared his intent to run as an independent against incumbent District 17 Sen. Thomas Paolino, who will face political newcomer Democrat Cameron Deutsch.
Shallcross Smith earned 38.2 percent of Lincoln’s vote in her 2020 race for District 46 — running against Lyle, who earned 32.3 percent, and Cullen, who earned 29.2 percent.
Paolino was also one of Gould’s opponents last September, earning the second-most votes with 839.
