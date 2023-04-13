LINCOLN – Located across from Lincoln High School, Evans Park is brimming with potential as a spot to relax, but the facility needs some serious attention first.
The park is named after David Paul Evans, who graduated from LHS in 1966 and was the first Lincoln resident to die in the Vietnam War on April 9, 1970. There is a small memorial for Evans in the front of the park that is accompanied by flags and daffodils.
The park consists of two old benches with little or nothing to actually sit on for those wishing to sit and observe the small pond, a single graffitied picnic table, a trash can and a small pavilion lined with seating and a fireplace.
Bird droppings, litter and a feeling of neglect inhabit the space, and unruly brush hides much of the facility from those passing by. Those who do stop tend to just sit in their cars.
Town Administrator Phil Gould and Parks and Recreation director Scott Winslow told The Breeze when asked about Evans Park that it has been added to their list of projects.
Gould said the town has been focusing on the parks that are more frequently used, but he is aware that Evans Park needs rehabilitation and he intends on fixing up the area.
According to another small monument from 1992, largely obscured from view, Evans Park “is dedicated to the spirit of public/private co-operation in improving the quality of life for all Lincoln residents.”
