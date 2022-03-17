LINCOLN — Lincoln’s Charlotte Fellingham is Rhode Island’s top student journalist. Fellingham has been named Rhode Island’s 2022 Journalist of the Year by the Journalism Education Association.
The JEA supports “free and responsible scholastic journalism,” and provides annual scholarship opportunities for the top high school journalists in the country. Only one high school senior is chosen from each state to compete on the national level.
Fellingham, a senior at Lincoln High School, first entered the journalism program four years ago as a freshman.
“I’ve always loved to write,” she said, and that passion inspired her to sign up for journalism as an elective and start writing for the school’s newspaper, The Lion’s Roar.
“I made friends there … I felt so welcome,” she said. After learning the basics during freshman year, Fellingham entered Doreen Picozzi’s class, where she was given more opportunities to be published.
“I wrote for the paper a lot during sophomore year,” she said. The following year, she joined Picozzi’s broadcast journalism advisory and began working with classmates on the high school’s morning video announcements, or daily advisory report.
This year, The Breeze teamed up with writers from the Lion’s Roar at LHS, including Fellingham, to publish their original stories.
“My favorite part of the program is getting to work with my best friends,” she said. “We collaborate, shoot videos together and edit each other’s stories. Also, I like being able to write in a concentrated format. I love to write, and having the opportunity to do that … it’s so cool to be published in the actual newspaper.”
On being named JEA Journalist of the Year, Fellingham said she was pleasantly surprised.
“I applied and submitted my website, but I didn’t necessarily expect anything. I was extremely surprised and I’m extremely grateful. It’s so nice to be recognized by other people for your work,” she said.
Fellingham is planning to study communications in college, taking her lessons in journalism with her as she starts a new journey. Her top school choice is the University of Pennsylvania, but she hasn’t committed anywhere yet.
Fellingham said the college application process has given her an even greater appreciation for the student media opportunities she’s been given at LHS.
“While looking at majors and preparing my resume, I realized I’ve already gained so much experience at LHS while concentrating on something I knew I loved, and I feel even more confident having already written for the paper,” she said.
She thanked Picozzi for providing students with those opportunities.
“I’m thankful for this program, which has helped me in applying for colleges, figuring out my passion and knowing what I possibly want to do in the future. I have a standard background in communications before college. I’m super grateful for my co-writers and the educators at LHS who made this possible,” she said.
The Journalist of the Year contest begins at the state level, before winning portfolios from each state are sent to the national level.
The national winners will be announced at the spring JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention. A $3,000 scholarship is awarded to the top national winner, and $1,000 each for up to four runners-up.
Lincoln has continuously produced award-winning student journalists. While there was no R.I. representative in 2021, Lincoln has consistently represented R.I. since 2017.
