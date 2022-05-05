LINCOLN – The Financial Town Meeting, where registered voters will approve next year’s proposed town and school budget, is set for next Monday, May 9. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Lincoln High School.
The Lincoln Budget Board is urging voters to attend, calling the FTM an opportunity to “have a say in how your money is spent.”
“Please take advantage of this great example of democracy in Lincoln and be a part of the process,” the board wrote to voters.
The 2022-2023 proposed spending package calls for a total budget of $94,771,201. That’s $26,372,279 for the town and $68,398,922 for Lincoln schools. The budget represents an overall increase of $2,762,210 over last year.
The board warned about pending pressures on the tax levy in the coming years, including:
• Less real estate growth, as available space “approaches saturation” given the goal to maintain the town’s rural character.
• Flat to declining casino gambling revenues.
• Smaller increases in state aid to education, which funds about a quarter of the town’s total education budget.
• Elementary school capital improvements needed over the next five years to improve air quality and technology.
• Cost inflation.
“Given these trends, to minimize future tax levy increases, we must become more innovative, resourceful and cost-focused to keep spending levels responsible,” the board wrote in this year’s budget message.
The board suggested some potential opportunities to replace lost revenues, including re-purposing empty mill buildings, adding businesses to fully utilize industrial park capacities, and leveraging the potential of the local airport.
Taxpayers at the FTM will have the chance to approve of the following capital projects:
Other capital priorities for next year include:
• Using American Rescue Plan Act funds for eight new public works trucks, costing around $530,000.
• $423,560 in general school projects.
• $398,000 to update the Library Media Center at Central Elementary School, and $350,000 to do the same at Saylesville Elementary.
• A streetlight buyout/National Grid refund of $305,000 for LED light conversion.
• Using $150,000 in ARPA funds to update Lincoln’s expired comprehensive plan.
• $120,000 for a tractor with a flail mower.
• $100,000 for improvements at Lime Acres Park.
• A $60,550 Hearthside House maintenance grant.
The full budget proposal is available on the town’s website, www.lincolnri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.