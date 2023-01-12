LINCOLN – Eileen Prime Gouin of Lincoln says she’s dedicated to making quilts that are both sentimental and beautiful.
Originally a preschool teacher, Gouin now quilts full time, working out of her Eileen Prime home studio in Manville.
Cloudy with rain and snow early changing to all rain and becoming intermittent late. High 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 8:51 am
LINCOLN – Eileen Prime Gouin of Lincoln says she’s dedicated to making quilts that are both sentimental and beautiful.
Originally a preschool teacher, Gouin now quilts full time, working out of her Eileen Prime home studio in Manville.
“My degree is in early childhood education, but this is what I love,” she says.
Gouin’s passion for sewing began in her 7th-grade home economics class, where the first project she ever created was a teddy bear.
Gouin specializes in long-arm quilting (the stitching on top of the quilt that holds together the quilt, the batting and the backing) and creating memorial quilts.
After dealing with the death of her father at a young age and facing the sudden passing of her first husband in 2017, Gouin said she wanted to do something to help the friends and families of those who have passed deal with their grief.
Gouin said “my husband went to work and didn’t come home. It was absolutely awful… he went quickly and he didn’t have any sort of long illness. It was like he didn’t even know what happened. But it sucks for everyone else around him because then you’re like what just happened?”
Through memorial quilts, made from a late loved one’s clothing, Gouin is able to provide comfort to those who have experienced loss.
The first few memorial quilts Gouin did were for a mother and a grandmother. One of those families gave Gouin a box of their grandmother’s pajamas and had her make something from those. After posting the final product on Facebook, a different family reached out and had Gouin make four quilts. From there, Gouin’s business picked up, and as of January 1, 2023, Gouin made quilting and sewing her full-time job.
Every time Gouin gets a new project and box of clothing to make a memorial quilt, she says she thinks, “can you imagine somebody loving you so much that they want to use your clothes and have a quilt of them? That’s what I hope for.”
What Gouin especially enjoys about creating the memorial quilts is the interesting patterns on the pieces of clothing she is given.
The project Gouin is currently working on is using the clothing of someone’s mother who died. When the client dropped off the clothing, Gouin said there was “such a randomness” to the materials, “but when you put it together they actually go nicely.” Gouin added that the “eclectic” nature of the different fabrics in the quilt are what make the final product special and reflective of who the person was.
In addition to the memorial quilts and long-arm quilting, Gouin also creates a variety of other products such as cat kickers and stuffed whales, and she continues to make teddy bears.
Each quilt takes Gouin around 20-25 hours to finish depending on the scale of the project, and each quilt is priced by the hour and the amount of materials used. Gouin determines the price of long-arm quilting the same way.
For more information and to get in contact with Eileen Prime Gouin, visit www.eileenprime.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.