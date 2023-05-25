LINCOLN – Lincoln resident Elizabeth Sa will compete in the May 26 Miss Rhode Island USA pageant.
“Growing up I didn’t always feel like I belonged because of my ethnicity,” said Sa, a second generation Cambodian-Laotian American. “I want to compete in Miss RI USA to speak my truth, share my story and to show others that no matter your ethnic background, you belong.”
At 19 years old, Sa said she is nervous to compete in her first pageant, but said she feels comfortable on a stage. In high school, she was involved with theater, and was a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society.
Sa is a student at the University of Rhode Island and studying animal sciences on the pre-veterinary track. She told The Breeze she has always had a passion for animals, and wants to make a career of helping them. She also works part-time at a pharmacy tech at Walgreens.
When she’s not working, studying or preparing for the pageant, Sa is knitting and crocheting.
“My aunt was really big into crocheting, so I learned how to do that in elementary school, but I taught myself to knit about two years ago,” she said.
Currently, Sa is crocheting with a purpose: she is making blankets to donate to Project Linus, an organization providing blankets to children who are seriously ill or otherwise in need. Sa has made three blankets so far, and is working on three more to donate after the competition.
At the pageant, Sa plans on donning the color red.
“In my culture, red is the color of prosperity and luck, which I definitely want to have in this competition, plus it’s another way to represent my community,” said Sa.
By competing, Sa hopes to not only be a role model for others in the Southeast Asian community, but for anyone struggling with their identity.
“No matter how society makes you feel, I want everyone to know that they are perfect just the way they are as individuals,” she said.
