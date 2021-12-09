LINCOLN — It has been several years since Lincoln officials first expressed interest in converting town streetlights to LEDs.
Lincoln could be among the last in the state to finally convert from high-pressure sodium lamps to more efficient LED lights, despite having started the process back in 2018.
At the beginning of the planning process, officials met with National Grid to discuss options and agreed to develop a request for proposals with Middletown, Jamestown and Smithfield.
Then, a December 2018 settlement between National Grid and the town of Johnston determined that that town did not have to pay to light state roads. Former Lincoln Town Administrator Joseph Almond told The Breeze then that the decision would be beneficial in Lincoln, where more than half of roads belong to the state.
In early 2019, Lincoln officials moved to sue National Grid based on the Johnston settlement, but the state later agreed to pay for the energy costs of all streetlights on state-owned roads here.
The original request for proposals was scrapped, and a new one was developed and issued in January 2020. Final bids were received the next month, a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.
The town received five proposals for the work, which were narrowed down to two finalists who were interviewed by Zoom.
In September of last year, the Lincoln Town Council awarded the $712,000 LED streetlight conversion project to PRISM Streetlights Inc. Formerly a program of the nonprofit Washington County Regional Planning Council, PRISM Streetlights was incorporated as an independent nonprofit organization in September 2016.
An audit of Lincoln’s existing stock of lights was initiated, while new designs were presented. Town Planner Al Ranaldi researched camera units for the new lights, and designated a residential street in town where several samples of lighting would be installed.
The progress stalled again in September of this year, when the town received an updated estimate from National Grid on the cost to purchase its existing streetlights before the conversion.
“We’re trying to negotiate with National Grid on the price,” Ranaldi told The Breeze last week, estimating that costs have risen by about a third.
While Lincoln pumps the brakes, its partner communities have moved forward with conversion, some now years into it. Smithfield’s conversion has been completed, and Ranaldi said PRISM will move on to Woonsocket next before turning to Lincoln.
Smithfield officials reduced their overall inventory of lights for a more rural feeling on some roads. Lincoln isn’t planning to reduce its inventory, but will replace each existing light.
Ranaldi joked that taking away someone’s streetlight is like taking away their baby.
“We may experiment with dimming side road lights down at a certain time, such as midnight to 4 a.m.,” he said. “It’s nice to have the ability to adjust the lights remotely from our office.”
In addition to rising costs, Ranaldi said labor and supply shortages have slowed the conversion. When the pandemic “threw the world into a tailspin,” it became more difficult to get the job done, he said.
Plus, “there’s still the underlying question of what the state is going to do with streetlights on state roads,” he added. “We still haven’t heard an official response on that.”
There’s a chance the state could select different fixtures than the town if the lights aren’t turned over to the town. As a result, Ranaldi said one street’s lights could have a completely different hue than the next street over.
“Per law, we have to convert both the state and town roads. If the state says they want to do their own lights … we want consistency,” he said.
He said he remains confident that, eventually, the project will come to fruition. When it does, the town is set to save more than $4 million on utility costs over the following decade.
“I know it’s on the town administrator’s agenda. It’s going to happen. The savings are too good for us to pass up,” he said. “It’s just a matter of how it’s going to shake out in the end.”
